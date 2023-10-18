Andhra Cements share price Today Live Updates : Andhra Cements closed today at ₹97.6, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.9

On the last day, Andhra Cements opened at ₹99 and closed at ₹96.16. The stock had a high of ₹99 and a low of ₹96.35. The market capitalization of Andhra Cements is ₹892.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹569.39 and the 52-week low is ₹54.94. The BSE volume for the stock was 2027 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Andhra Cements share price Today :Andhra Cements closed today at ₹97.6, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.9
Andhra Cements stock closed at ₹97.6 today, with a net change of 0.7 and a percent change of 0.72. Yesterday's closing price was ₹96.9.
Andhra Cements share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|N C L Industries
|219.95
|-1.25
|-0.57
|246.25
|155.25
|994.9
|Saurashtra Cement
|84.7
|-1.77
|-2.05
|92.5
|48.02
|937.88
|Andhra Cements
|97.6
|0.7
|0.72
|569.39
|54.94
|899.6
|Morganite Crucible India
|1445.0
|-20.65
|-1.41
|1515.0
|832.6
|809.2
|Deccan Cements
|552.55
|-7.95
|-1.42
|578.6
|388.0
|773.98
Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Andhra Cements reached a low of ₹94.96 and a high of ₹100 on the current day.
Andhra Cements Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52 week low price of Andhra Cements Ltd stock is 54.90000, while the 52 week high price is 563.65326.
Andhra Cements share price Today :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16
The current price of Andhra Cements stock is ₹96.85, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.69. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Andhra Cements share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|N C L Industries
|220.7
|0.6
|0.27
|246.25
|155.25
|998.29
|Saurashtra Cement
|86.1
|-1.78
|-2.03
|92.5
|48.02
|953.38
|Andhra Cements
|96.85
|0.69
|0.72
|569.39
|54.94
|892.69
|Morganite Crucible India
|1468.0
|1.65
|0.11
|1490.0
|832.6
|822.08
|Deccan Cements
|560.55
|-1.45
|-0.26
|578.6
|388.0
|785.19
Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Andhra Cements had a low price of ₹96.35 and a high price of ₹99.
Andhra Cements share price NSE Live :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16
The current stock price of Andhra Cements is ₹96.85. The percent change is 0.72, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.69, which means the stock price has increased by 0.69 points. Overall, the stock price of Andhra Cements has seen a small increase.
Andhra Cements share price Today :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16
The current stock price of Andhra Cements is ₹96.85. There has been a 0.72% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.69.
Andhra Cements share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|96.50
|10 Days
|96.78
|20 Days
|97.45
|50 Days
|101.58
|100 Days
|101.95
|300 Days
|79.99
Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the stock price of Andhra Cements reached a low of ₹96.35 and a high of ₹99.
Andhra Cements share price NSE Live :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16
Andhra Cements stock is currently priced at ₹96.85. There has been a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.69, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
Andhra Cements Live Updates
Andhra Cements share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|N C L Industries
|220.7
|0.6
|0.27
|246.25
|155.25
|998.29
|Saurashtra Cement
|86.1
|-1.78
|-2.03
|92.5
|48.02
|953.38
|Andhra Cements
|96.85
|0.69
|0.72
|569.39
|54.94
|892.69
|Morganite Crucible India
|1468.0
|1.65
|0.11
|1490.0
|832.6
|822.08
|Deccan Cements
|560.55
|-1.45
|-0.26
|578.6
|388.0
|785.19
Andhra Cements share price Live :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16
Based on the current data of Andhra Cements stock, the price is ₹96.85 with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.69. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for Andhra Cements News
Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high price of Andhra Cements stock is ₹99, while the low price is ₹96.35.
Andhra Cements share price NSE Live :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16
The current stock price of Andhra Cements is ₹96.85, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.69. This means that the stock has increased by 0.72% and the price has increased by 0.69 rupees.
Andhra Cements share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|N C L Industries
|220.7
|0.6
|0.27
|246.25
|155.25
|998.29
|Saurashtra Cement
|86.1
|-1.78
|-2.03
|92.5
|48.02
|953.38
|Andhra Cements
|96.85
|0.69
|0.72
|569.39
|54.94
|892.69
|Morganite Crucible India
|1468.0
|1.65
|0.11
|1490.0
|832.6
|822.08
|Deccan Cements
|560.55
|-1.45
|-0.26
|578.6
|388.0
|785.19
Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Andhra Cements stock is ₹96.35, while the high price is ₹99.
Andhra Cements share price update :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16
The current stock price of Andhra Cements is ₹96.85, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.69. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.72% and the net change is 0.69 rupees.
Andhra Cements share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|N C L Industries
|220.7
|0.6
|0.27
|246.25
|155.25
|998.29
|Saurashtra Cement
|86.1
|-1.78
|-2.03
|92.5
|48.02
|953.38
|Andhra Cements
|96.85
|0.69
|0.72
|569.39
|54.94
|892.69
|Morganite Crucible India
|1468.0
|1.65
|0.11
|1490.0
|832.6
|822.08
|Deccan Cements
|560.55
|-1.45
|-0.26
|578.6
|388.0
|785.19
Andhra Cements share price Today :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16
The current stock price of Andhra Cements is ₹96.85, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.69. This means that the stock has increased by 0.72% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.69 points.
Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Andhra Cements reached a low of ₹96.35 and a high of ₹99 on the current day.
Andhra Cements Live Updates
Andhra Cements share price update :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16
The current stock price of Andhra Cements is ₹96.85, which represents a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.69. This means that the stock has increased by 0.72% from its previous value and has gained 0.69 points.
Andhra Cements share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.24%
|3 Months
|20.79%
|6 Months
|-69.04%
|YTD
|-74.03%
|1 Year
|-75.87%
Andhra Cements share price Today :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16
The current stock price of Andhra Cements is ₹96.85. There has been a 0.72% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.69.
Andhra Cements share price Live :Andhra Cements closed at ₹96.16 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Andhra Cements on the BSE, the company had a volume of 2027 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹96.16.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!