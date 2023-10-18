Hello User
Andhra Cements share price Today Live Updates : Andhra Cements closed today at 97.6, up 0.72% from yesterday's 96.9

12 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Andhra Cements stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 96.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.6 per share. Investors should monitor Andhra Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Andhra Cements

On the last day, Andhra Cements opened at 99 and closed at 96.16. The stock had a high of 99 and a low of 96.35. The market capitalization of Andhra Cements is 892.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 569.39 and the 52-week low is 54.94. The BSE volume for the stock was 2027 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST Andhra Cements share price Today :Andhra Cements closed today at ₹97.6, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.9

Andhra Cements stock closed at 97.6 today, with a net change of 0.7 and a percent change of 0.72. Yesterday's closing price was 96.9.

18 Oct 2023, 06:21 PM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
N C L Industries219.95-1.25-0.57246.25155.25994.9
Saurashtra Cement84.7-1.77-2.0592.548.02937.88
Andhra Cements97.60.70.72569.3954.94899.6
Morganite Crucible India1445.0-20.65-1.411515.0832.6809.2
Deccan Cements552.55-7.95-1.42578.6388.0773.98
18 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Andhra Cements reached a low of 94.96 and a high of 100 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Andhra Cements Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Andhra Cements Ltd stock is 54.90000, while the 52 week high price is 563.65326.

18 Oct 2023, 03:02 PM IST Andhra Cements share price Today :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16

The current price of Andhra Cements stock is 96.85, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.69. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
N C L Industries220.70.60.27246.25155.25998.29
Saurashtra Cement86.1-1.78-2.0392.548.02953.38
Andhra Cements96.850.690.72569.3954.94892.69
Morganite Crucible India1468.01.650.111490.0832.6822.08
Deccan Cements560.55-1.45-0.26578.6388.0785.19
18 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Andhra Cements had a low price of 96.35 and a high price of 99.

18 Oct 2023, 02:22 PM IST Andhra Cements share price NSE Live :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16

The current stock price of Andhra Cements is 96.85. The percent change is 0.72, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.69, which means the stock price has increased by 0.69 points. Overall, the stock price of Andhra Cements has seen a small increase.

18 Oct 2023, 01:59 PM IST Andhra Cements share price Today :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16

The current stock price of Andhra Cements is 96.85. There has been a 0.72% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.69.

18 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days96.50
10 Days96.78
20 Days97.45
50 Days101.58
100 Days101.95
300 Days79.99
18 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the stock price of Andhra Cements reached a low of 96.35 and a high of 99.

18 Oct 2023, 01:09 PM IST Andhra Cements share price NSE Live :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16

Andhra Cements stock is currently priced at 96.85. There has been a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.69, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

18 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Andhra Cements Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
N C L Industries220.70.60.27246.25155.25998.29
Saurashtra Cement86.1-1.78-2.0392.548.02953.38
Andhra Cements96.850.690.72569.3954.94892.69
Morganite Crucible India1468.01.650.111490.0832.6822.08
Deccan Cements560.55-1.45-0.26578.6388.0785.19
18 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Andhra Cements share price Live :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16

Based on the current data of Andhra Cements stock, the price is 96.85 with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.69. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Andhra Cements News

18 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of Andhra Cements stock is 99, while the low price is 96.35.

18 Oct 2023, 11:54 AM IST Andhra Cements share price NSE Live :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16

The current stock price of Andhra Cements is 96.85, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.69. This means that the stock has increased by 0.72% and the price has increased by 0.69 rupees.

18 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
N C L Industries220.70.60.27246.25155.25998.29
Saurashtra Cement86.1-1.78-2.0392.548.02953.38
Andhra Cements96.850.690.72569.3954.94892.69
Morganite Crucible India1468.01.650.111490.0832.6822.08
Deccan Cements560.55-1.45-0.26578.6388.0785.19
18 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Andhra Cements stock is 96.35, while the high price is 99.

18 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Andhra Cements share price update :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16

The current stock price of Andhra Cements is 96.85, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.69. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.72% and the net change is 0.69 rupees.

18 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
N C L Industries220.70.60.27246.25155.25998.29
Saurashtra Cement86.1-1.78-2.0392.548.02953.38
Andhra Cements96.850.690.72569.3954.94892.69
Morganite Crucible India1468.01.650.111490.0832.6822.08
Deccan Cements560.55-1.45-0.26578.6388.0785.19
18 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Andhra Cements share price Today :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16

The current stock price of Andhra Cements is 96.85, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.69. This means that the stock has increased by 0.72% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.69 points.

18 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Andhra Cements reached a low of 96.35 and a high of 99 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Andhra Cements Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Andhra Cements share price update :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16

The current stock price of Andhra Cements is 96.85, which represents a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.69. This means that the stock has increased by 0.72% from its previous value and has gained 0.69 points.

18 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.24%
3 Months20.79%
6 Months-69.04%
YTD-74.03%
1 Year-75.87%
18 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Andhra Cements share price Today :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16

The current stock price of Andhra Cements is 96.85. There has been a 0.72% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.69.

18 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Andhra Cements share price Live :Andhra Cements closed at ₹96.16 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Andhra Cements on the BSE, the company had a volume of 2027 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 96.16.

