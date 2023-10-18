Andhra Cements share price Today Live Updates : Andhra Cements closed today at 97.6, up 0.72% from yesterday's 96.9

Andhra Cements share price Today :Andhra Cements closed today at ₹97.6, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.9 Andhra Cements stock closed at ₹97.6 today, with a net change of 0.7 and a percent change of 0.72. Yesterday's closing price was ₹96.9.

Andhra Cements share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap N C L Industries 219.95 -1.25 -0.57 246.25 155.25 994.9 Saurashtra Cement 84.7 -1.77 -2.05 92.5 48.02 937.88 Andhra Cements 97.6 0.7 0.72 569.39 54.94 899.6 Morganite Crucible India 1445.0 -20.65 -1.41 1515.0 832.6 809.2 Deccan Cements 552.55 -7.95 -1.42 578.6 388.0 773.98 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Andhra Cements reached a low of ₹94.96 and a high of ₹100 on the current day.

Andhra Cements Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of Andhra Cements Ltd stock is 54.90000, while the 52 week high price is 563.65326. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Andhra Cements share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap N C L Industries 220.7 0.6 0.27 246.25 155.25 998.29 Saurashtra Cement 86.1 -1.78 -2.03 92.5 48.02 953.38 Andhra Cements 96.85 0.69 0.72 569.39 54.94 892.69 Morganite Crucible India 1468.0 1.65 0.11 1490.0 832.6 822.08 Deccan Cements 560.55 -1.45 -0.26 578.6 388.0 785.19 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Andhra Cements had a low price of ₹96.35 and a high price of ₹99.

Andhra Cements share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 96.50 10 Days 96.78 20 Days 97.45 50 Days 101.58 100 Days 101.95 300 Days 79.99 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range Today, the stock price of Andhra Cements reached a low of ₹96.35 and a high of ₹99.

Based on the current data of Andhra Cements stock, the price is ₹96.85 with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.69. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high price of Andhra Cements stock is ₹99, while the low price is ₹96.35.

Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Andhra Cements stock is ₹96.35, while the high price is ₹99.

Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Andhra Cements reached a low of ₹96.35 and a high of ₹99 on the current day.

Andhra Cements share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.24% 3 Months 20.79% 6 Months -69.04% YTD -74.03% 1 Year -75.87%

