Andhra Cements share price Today Live Updates : Andhra Cements sees bullish gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Andhra Cements stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 97.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.9 per share. Investors should monitor Andhra Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Andhra Cements

Andhra Cements opened at 94.96 and closed at 96.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 100 and a low of 94.96 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 899.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 569.39 and 54.94 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 2360 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Andhra Cements Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Andhra Cements share price update :Andhra Cements trading at ₹97.9, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹97.66

The current stock price of Andhra Cements is 97.9, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 0.24. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% and the actual increase in price is 0.24.

19 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.4%
3 Months23.3%
6 Months-68.99%
YTD-73.99%
1 Year-75.83%
19 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Andhra Cements share price Today :Andhra Cements trading at ₹97.6, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.9

The current stock price of Andhra Cements is 97.6. There has been a 0.72 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.7.

19 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Andhra Cements share price Live :Andhra Cements closed at ₹96.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Andhra Cements had a volume of 2360 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 96.9.

