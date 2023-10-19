Andhra Cements share price Today Live Updates : Andhra Cements sees bullish gains in trading today

Andhra Cements opened at ₹94.96 and closed at ₹96.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹100 and a low of ₹94.96 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹899.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹569.39 and ₹54.94 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 2360 shares on the last trading day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Andhra Cements is ₹97.9, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 0.24. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% and the actual increase in price is 0.24.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.4%
|3 Months
|23.3%
|6 Months
|-68.99%
|YTD
|-73.99%
|1 Year
|-75.83%
The current stock price of Andhra Cements is ₹97.6. There has been a 0.72 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.7.
On the last day of trading, Andhra Cements had a volume of 2360 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹96.9.
