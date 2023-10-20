Hello User
Andhra Cements share price Today Live Updates : Andhra Cements Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Andhra Cements stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 100.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.15 per share. Investors should monitor Andhra Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Andhra Cements

Andhra Cements had an open price of 97 and a close price of 97.66 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was 101.2 and the low was 97. The market capitalization of Andhra Cements is currently at 927.44 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 569.39 and a 52-week low of 54.94. The BSE volume for Andhra Cements was 7852 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Andhra Cements share price update :Andhra Cements trading at ₹99.15, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹100.62

The stock price of Andhra Cements is currently 99.15, which represents a percent change of -1.46. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.47, indicating a decrease of 1.47.

20 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Andhra Cements Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.08%
3 Months29.12%
6 Months-68.14%
YTD-73.27%
1 Year-75.16%
20 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Andhra Cements share price Today :Andhra Cements trading at ₹101.2, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹100.62

The current data of Andhra Cements stock shows that the price is 101.2, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 0.58. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

20 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Andhra Cements share price Live :Andhra Cements closed at ₹97.66 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Andhra Cements on the BSE, a total of 7,852 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 97.66.

