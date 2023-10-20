Andhra Cements share price Today Live Updates : Andhra Cements Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

Andhra Cements had an open price of ₹97 and a close price of ₹97.66 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was ₹101.2 and the low was ₹97. The market capitalization of Andhra Cements is currently at ₹927.44 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹569.39 and a 52-week low of ₹54.94. The BSE volume for Andhra Cements was 7852 shares.
The stock price of Andhra Cements is currently ₹99.15, which represents a percent change of -1.46. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.47, indicating a decrease of ₹1.47.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.08%
|3 Months
|29.12%
|6 Months
|-68.14%
|YTD
|-73.27%
|1 Year
|-75.16%
The current data of Andhra Cements stock shows that the price is ₹101.2, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 0.58. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Andhra Cements on the BSE, a total of 7,852 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹97.66.
