LIVE UPDATES

Andhra Cements share price Today Live Updates : Andhra Cements stock plummets as investors lose confidence

4 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Livemint

Andhra Cements stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 97.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.5 per share. Investors should monitor Andhra Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Andhra Cements Premium
Andhra Cements

Andhra Cements had an open price of 101.2 and closed at 100.62. The stock had a high of 105.55 and a low of 96. The company has a market capitalization of 899.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 569.39 and the 52-week low is 54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,853 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:25:29 AM IST

Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Andhra Cements stock today was 95.43, while the high price was 98.9.

23 Oct 2023, 11:07:37 AM IST

Andhra Cements share price update :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.5, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹97.97

The current data for Andhra Cements stock shows that the price is 96.5, with a percent change of -1.5% and a net change of -1.47. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.5% and the net change is a decrease of 1.47.

23 Oct 2023, 10:45:25 AM IST

Andhra Cements share price NSE Live :Andhra Cements trading at ₹95.6, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹97.97

Andhra Cements stock has experienced a decrease in price of 2.42% or 2.37. The current price of the stock is 95.6.

23 Oct 2023, 10:33:17 AM IST

Andhra Cements share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
N C L Industries210.8-6.7-3.08246.25155.25953.51
Saurashtra Cement81.25-4.28-5.092.548.02899.68
Andhra Cements96.35-1.62-1.65569.3954.94888.08
Morganite Crucible India1381.1-21.95-1.561515.0832.6773.42
Deccan Cements536.6-14.2-2.58578.6388.0751.64
23 Oct 2023, 10:11:26 AM IST

Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Andhra Cements stock is 96.5, while the high price is 98.9.

23 Oct 2023, 09:59:43 AM IST

Andhra Cements Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:47:30 AM IST

Andhra Cements share price update :Andhra Cements trading at ₹97.05, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹97.97

The current data for Andhra Cements stock shows that the price is 97.05. There has been a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -0.92. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.94% and the actual decrease in value is 0.92.

23 Oct 2023, 09:31:08 AM IST

Andhra Cements share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.19%
3 Months22.25%
6 Months-69.03%
YTD-74.01%
1 Year-75.85%
23 Oct 2023, 09:13:27 AM IST

Andhra Cements share price Today :Andhra Cements trading at ₹97.6, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹97.97

The current data of Andhra Cements stock shows that the price is 97.6. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.37, indicating a decrease in price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 08:00:07 AM IST

Andhra Cements share price Live :Andhra Cements closed at ₹100.62 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Andhra Cements on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7853. The closing price for the stock was 100.62.

