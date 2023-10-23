Andhra Cements share price Today Live Updates : Andhra Cements stock plummets as investors lose confidence

Andhra Cements had an open price of ₹101.2 and closed at ₹100.62. The stock had a high of ₹105.55 and a low of ₹96. The company has a market capitalization of ₹899.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹569.39 and the 52-week low is ₹54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,853 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Andhra Cements share price update :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.5, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹97.97 The current data for Andhra Cements stock shows that the price is ₹96.5, with a percent change of -1.5% and a net change of -1.47. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.5% and the net change is a decrease of 1.47.

Andhra Cements share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap N C L Industries 210.8 -6.7 -3.08 246.25 155.25 953.51 Saurashtra Cement 81.25 -4.28 -5.0 92.5 48.02 899.68 Andhra Cements 96.35 -1.62 -1.65 569.39 54.94 888.08 Morganite Crucible India 1381.1 -21.95 -1.56 1515.0 832.6 773.42 Deccan Cements 536.6 -14.2 -2.58 578.6 388.0 751.64

Andhra Cements share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.19% 3 Months 22.25% 6 Months -69.03% YTD -74.01% 1 Year -75.85%

