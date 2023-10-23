Andhra Cements share price Today Live Updates : Andhra Cements stock plummets as investors lose confidence

Andhra Cements had an open price of ₹101.2 and closed at ₹100.62. The stock had a high of ₹105.55 and a low of ₹96. The company has a market capitalization of ₹899.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹569.39 and the 52-week low is ₹54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,853 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Andhra Cements stock today was ₹95.43, while the high price was ₹98.9.
The current data for Andhra Cements stock shows that the price is ₹96.5, with a percent change of -1.5% and a net change of -1.47. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.5% and the net change is a decrease of 1.47.
Andhra Cements stock has experienced a decrease in price of 2.42% or ₹2.37. The current price of the stock is ₹95.6.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|N C L Industries
|210.8
|-6.7
|-3.08
|246.25
|155.25
|953.51
|Saurashtra Cement
|81.25
|-4.28
|-5.0
|92.5
|48.02
|899.68
|Andhra Cements
|96.35
|-1.62
|-1.65
|569.39
|54.94
|888.08
|Morganite Crucible India
|1381.1
|-21.95
|-1.56
|1515.0
|832.6
|773.42
|Deccan Cements
|536.6
|-14.2
|-2.58
|578.6
|388.0
|751.64
The current day's low price for Andhra Cements stock is ₹96.5, while the high price is ₹98.9.
The current data for Andhra Cements stock shows that the price is ₹97.05. There has been a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -0.92. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.94% and the actual decrease in value is ₹0.92.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.19%
|3 Months
|22.25%
|6 Months
|-69.03%
|YTD
|-74.01%
|1 Year
|-75.85%
The current data of Andhra Cements stock shows that the price is ₹97.6. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.37, indicating a decrease in price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Andhra Cements on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7853. The closing price for the stock was ₹100.62.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!