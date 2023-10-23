Andhra Cements share price Today Live Updates : Andhra Cements stock plummets as investors lose confidence

Andhra Cements had an open price of ₹101.2 and closed at ₹100.62. The stock had a high of ₹105.55 and a low of ₹96. The company has a market capitalization of ₹899.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹569.39 and the 52-week low is ₹54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,853 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.