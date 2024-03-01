Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, Angel One's stock opened at ₹2869 and closed at ₹2867.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2899.4, while the lowest was ₹2751. The market capitalization stood at ₹23393.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3900.35 and the low was ₹1000. The BSE volume for the day was 14070 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.