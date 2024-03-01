Hello User
Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -2.87 %. The stock closed at 2867.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2784.7 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, Angel One's stock opened at 2869 and closed at 2867.1. The highest price reached during the day was 2899.4, while the lowest was 2751. The market capitalization stood at 23393.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3900.35 and the low was 1000. The BSE volume for the day was 14070 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM IST Angel One share price Today :Angel One trading at ₹2784.7, down -2.87% from yesterday's ₹2867.1

The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is 2784.7 with a percent change of -2.87 and a net change of -82.4. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.87%, or a decrease of 82.4.

01 Mar 2024, 08:14 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹2867.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Angel One had a trading volume of 14070 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 2867.1.

