Angel One Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, Angel One's stock opened at ₹3388.2 and closed at ₹3359.25. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹3437.45, while the lowest price was ₹3377.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹28,475.99 crore. The 52-week high for Angel One's stock is ₹3900.35, and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 26,140 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.