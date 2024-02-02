Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Angel One Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 3359.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3392 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, Angel One's stock opened at 3388.2 and closed at 3359.25. The stock's highest price during the day was 3437.45, while the lowest price was 3377.05. The company has a market capitalization of 28,475.99 crore. The 52-week high for Angel One's stock is 3900.35, and the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 26,140 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3359.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Angel One on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 26,140. The closing price for the day was 3,359.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!