Angel One Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, Angel One's stock opened at ₹3388.2 and closed at ₹3359.25. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹3437.45, while the lowest price was ₹3377.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹28,475.99 crore. The 52-week high for Angel One's stock is ₹3900.35, and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 26,140 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3359.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Angel One on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 26,140. The closing price for the day was ₹3,359.25.