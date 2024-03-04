Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Angel One Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Angel One Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Angel One stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 2814.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2839.9 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today
Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, Angel One's stock opened at 2817.05, closed at 2814.8, with a high of 2872 and a low of 2800. The market capitalization stood at 23857.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3900.35 and the 52-week low was 1000. The BSE volume for the day was 5029 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:06:16 AM IST

Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹2814.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Angel One had a trading volume of 5029 shares with a closing price of 2814.8.

