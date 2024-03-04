Angel One Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Angel One stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 2814.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2839.9 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, Angel One's stock opened at ₹2817.05, closed at ₹2814.8, with a high of ₹2872 and a low of ₹2800. The market capitalization stood at ₹23857.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3900.35 and the 52-week low was ₹1000. The BSE volume for the day was 5029 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:06:16 AM IST
