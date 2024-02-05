Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Stocks Plummet as Investors Panic

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Angel One was ₹3388.2, and the close price was ₹3359.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3437.45 and a low of ₹3228.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Angel One is 27920.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3900.35, while the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for Angel One was 46122 shares.
The current data of Angel One stock shows that the price is ₹3274.7. There has been a percent change of -1.54, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -51.15, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹51.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.28%
|3 Months
|6.28%
|6 Months
|121.97%
|YTD
|-4.28%
|1 Year
|175.21%
The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is ₹3325.85, with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -33.4. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.99% and has decreased by ₹33.4 in total.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, the volume of shares for Angel One was recorded at 46,122 shares. The closing price for these shares was ₹3,359.25.
