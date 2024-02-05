Hello User
Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Stocks Plummet as Investors Panic

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Angel One stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 3325.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3274.7 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Angel One was 3388.2, and the close price was 3359.25. The stock reached a high of 3437.45 and a low of 3228.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Angel One is 27920.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3900.35, while the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for Angel One was 46122 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Angel One Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Angel One share price update :Angel One trading at ₹3274.7, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹3325.85

The current data of Angel One stock shows that the price is 3274.7. There has been a percent change of -1.54, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -51.15, meaning that the stock has decreased by 51.15.

05 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Angel One share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.28%
3 Months6.28%
6 Months121.97%
YTD-4.28%
1 Year175.21%
05 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Angel One share price Today :Angel One trading at ₹3325.85, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹3359.25

The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is 3325.85, with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -33.4. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.99% and has decreased by 33.4 in total.

05 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3359.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, the volume of shares for Angel One was recorded at 46,122 shares. The closing price for these shares was 3,359.25.

