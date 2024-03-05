Angel One Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

Angel One stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 2834.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2881.2 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, Angel One's stock opened at ₹2893.7, closed at ₹2834.2, with the high of ₹2949 and low of ₹2800. The market capitalization was ₹24,204.44 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3900.35 and the 52-week low was ₹1000. The BSE volume for the day was 55,526 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 08:01:13 AM IST
