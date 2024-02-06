Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Plummets in Trading

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Angel One was ₹3336.95 and the close price was ₹3325.85. The stock reached a high of ₹3353.65 and a low of ₹3193.9. The market capitalization for Angel One is ₹26961.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3900.35 and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for the stock was 10932 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.