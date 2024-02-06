Hello User
Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -3.44 %. The stock closed at 3325.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3211.35 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Angel One was 3336.95 and the close price was 3325.85. The stock reached a high of 3353.65 and a low of 3193.9. The market capitalization for Angel One is 26961.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3900.35 and the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for the stock was 10932 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Angel One share price Today :Angel One trading at ₹3211.35, down -3.44% from yesterday's ₹3325.85

The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is 3211.35. There has been a percent change of -3.44, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -114.5, meaning that the stock has decreased by 114.5.

06 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3325.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Angel One on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 10,932. The closing price for the shares was 3,325.85.

