Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Stocks Plunge in Negative Trading Session

Angel One stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 2883.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2840.5 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Angel One's stock opened at ₹2890.25 and closed at ₹2881.2. The high for the day was ₹2916.85, while the low was ₹2850.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹24222.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹3900.35 and ₹1041 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 22575 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:43:41 AM IST
Angel One share price update :Angel One trading at ₹2840.5, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹2883.3
The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is ₹2840.5 with a percent change of -1.48% and a net change of -42.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 09:37:46 AM IST
Angel One share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
0.53%
3 Months
-7.73%
6 Months
55.82%
YTD
-17.35%
1 Year
156.88%
06 Mar 2024, 09:04:18 AM IST
Angel One share price Today :Angel One trading at ₹2883.3, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹2881.2
The current price of Angel One stock is ₹2883.3 with a net change of 2.1 and a percent change of 0.07. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.07% or ₹2.1.
06 Mar 2024, 08:10:37 AM IST
Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹2881.2 on last trading day
On the last day, Angel One had a trading volume of 22575 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹2881.2.
