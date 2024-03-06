Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Stocks Plunge in Negative Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 2883.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2840.5 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price TodayPremium
Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Angel One's stock opened at 2890.25 and closed at 2881.2. The high for the day was 2916.85, while the low was 2850.25. The market capitalization stood at 24222.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 3900.35 and 1041 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 22575 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:43:41 AM IST

Angel One share price update :Angel One trading at ₹2840.5, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹2883.3

The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is 2840.5 with a percent change of -1.48% and a net change of -42.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:37:46 AM IST

Angel One share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.53%
3 Months-7.73%
6 Months55.82%
YTD-17.35%
1 Year156.88%
06 Mar 2024, 09:04:18 AM IST

Angel One share price Today :Angel One trading at ₹2883.3, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹2881.2

The current price of Angel One stock is 2883.3 with a net change of 2.1 and a percent change of 0.07. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.07% or 2.1.

06 Mar 2024, 08:10:37 AM IST

Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹2881.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Angel One had a trading volume of 22575 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 2881.2.

