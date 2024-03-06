Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Stocks Plunge in Negative Trading Session

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Angel One's stock opened at ₹2890.25 and closed at ₹2881.2. The high for the day was ₹2916.85, while the low was ₹2850.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹24222.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹3900.35 and ₹1041 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 22575 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is ₹2840.5 with a percent change of -1.48% and a net change of -42.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.53%
|3 Months
|-7.73%
|6 Months
|55.82%
|YTD
|-17.35%
|1 Year
|156.88%
The current price of Angel One stock is ₹2883.3 with a net change of 2.1 and a percent change of 0.07. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.07% or ₹2.1.
On the last day, Angel One had a trading volume of 22575 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹2881.2.
