Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One's Stock Plummets in Negative Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -3.03 %. The stock closed at 3211.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3114 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Angel One saw an open price of 3211.35 and a close price of 3211.35. The stock reached a high of 3250 and a low of 3062.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Angel One is currently at 26,144.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3900.35 and the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for the day was 20,176 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Angel One share price Today :Angel One trading at ₹3114, down -3.03% from yesterday's ₹3211.35

The current stock price of Angel One is 3114, which represents a decrease of 3.03% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -97.35.

07 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3211.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Angel One on the BSE was 20,176. The closing price of the shares was 3,211.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!