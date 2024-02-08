Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Soars with Strong Trading Performance

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Angel One was ₹3150.15 and the closing price was ₹3128.95. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹3365.3, while the lowest price was ₹3150.15. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹28125.57 crore. The 52-week high for Angel One is ₹3900.35, and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for Angel One on the last day was 14184 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.