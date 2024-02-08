Hello User
Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Soars with Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Angel One stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 7.06 %. The stock closed at 3128.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3350 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Angel One was 3150.15 and the closing price was 3128.95. The highest price it reached during the day was 3365.3, while the lowest price was 3150.15. The market capitalization of Angel One is 28125.57 crore. The 52-week high for Angel One is 3900.35, and the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for Angel One on the last day was 14184 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is 3350. There has been a 7.06% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 221.05.

On the last day of trading on Angel One BSE, the volume of shares traded was 14,184. The closing price of the shares was 3,128.95.

