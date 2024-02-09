Angel One Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Angel One was ₹3389.95, while the close price was ₹3347.65. The stock reached a high of ₹3439.8 and a low of ₹3368.85. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹28,598.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3900.35, and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for Angel One was 44,943 shares.
09 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST
