Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Soars with Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went up today, 10 Oct 2023, by 2.61 %. The stock closed at 2040.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2094 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One

On the last day, the open price of Angel One was 2050 and the close price was 2040.65. The high for the day was 2098.55 and the low was 2046.95. The market capitalization of Angel One is currently 17453.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2067.5 and the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for the day was 23050 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Angel One share price NSE Live :Angel One trading at ₹2094, up 2.61% from yesterday's ₹2040.65

The current data of Angel One stock shows that its price is 2094 with a percent change of 2.61. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.61% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock's price is 53.35, meaning it has increased by 53.35.

10 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Angel One share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Angel One stock is 2046.95 and the high price is 2099.85.

10 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Angel One Live Updates

10 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹2040.65 on last trading day

On the last day of Angel One BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,050. The closing price of the shares was 2,040.65.

