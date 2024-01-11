Hello User
Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:20 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 3757.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3793.15 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Angel One was 3796.15, while the close price was 3757.1. The stock had a high of 3833.5 and a low of 3755.1. The market capitalization of Angel One is 31877.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3900.35, and the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for Angel One was 5185 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 12:20 PM IST Angel One share price update :Angel One trading at ₹3793.15, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹3757.1

The current stock price of Angel One is 3793.15. It has experienced a 0.96% increase in the price, resulting in a net change of 36.05.

11 Jan 2024, 12:17 PM IST Angel One share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3333
Buy4443
Hold0001
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
11 Jan 2024, 12:13 PM IST Angel One share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Angel One stock is 3755.1 and the high price is 3833.5.

11 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3757.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Angel One on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5185. The closing price for the day was 3757.1.

