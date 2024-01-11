Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One sees positive trading day

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Angel One was ₹3796.15, while the close price was ₹3757.1. The stock had a high of ₹3833.5 and a low of ₹3755.1. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹31877.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3900.35, and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for Angel One was 5185 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Angel One is ₹3793.15. It has experienced a 0.96% increase in the price, resulting in a net change of ₹36.05.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current day's low price for Angel One stock is ₹3755.1 and the high price is ₹3833.5.
On the last day of trading for Angel One on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5185. The closing price for the day was ₹3757.1.
