Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Soars with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 2040.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2069.4 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One

On the last day, the opening price of Angel One was 2050, while the closing price was 2040.65. The stock reached a high of 2109.5 and a low of 2046.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Angel One is 17,360.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2067.5, and the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for the day was 63,505 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Angel One share price Today :Angel One trading at ₹2069.4, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹2040.65

The current stock price of Angel One is 2069.4, which represents a 1.41% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 28.75.

11 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹2040.65 on last trading day

On the last day of Angel One BSE, the volume of shares traded was 63,505. The closing price of the shares was 2040.65.

