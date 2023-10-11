Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Soars with Positive Trading Performance

On the last day, the opening price of Angel One was ₹2050, while the closing price was ₹2040.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2109.5 and a low of ₹2046.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹17,360.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2067.5, and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for the day was 63,505 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Angel One is ₹2069.4, which represents a 1.41% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹28.75.
