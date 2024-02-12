Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Plummets in Trading Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, Angel One's stock opened at ₹3428.75 and closed at ₹3395.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3435, while the lowest was ₹3305. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹28461.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3900.35, and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for Angel One shares on that day was 6742.
The current data for Angel One stock shows that its price is ₹3336.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.64%, resulting in a net change of -55.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.68%
|3 Months
|13.12%
|6 Months
|97.39%
|YTD
|-2.68%
|1 Year
|201.84%
The current stock price of Angel One is ₹3390. The percent change is -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.2, suggesting a decrease of 5.2 points.
On the last day of trading for Angel One on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 6,742. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,395.2.
