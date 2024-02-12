Hello User
Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -1.64 %. The stock closed at 3392.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3336.9 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, Angel One's stock opened at 3428.75 and closed at 3395.2. The highest price reached during the day was 3435, while the lowest was 3305. The market capitalization of Angel One is 28461.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3900.35, and the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for Angel One shares on that day was 6742.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Angel One Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:46 AM IST Angel One share price update :Angel One trading at ₹3336.9, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹3392.65

The current data for Angel One stock shows that its price is 3336.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.64%, resulting in a net change of -55.75.

12 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Angel One share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.68%
3 Months13.12%
6 Months97.39%
YTD-2.68%
1 Year201.84%
12 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Angel One share price Today :Angel One trading at ₹3390, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹3395.2

The current stock price of Angel One is 3390. The percent change is -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.2, suggesting a decrease of 5.2 points.

12 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3395.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Angel One on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 6,742. The closing price for the shares was 3,395.2.

