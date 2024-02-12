Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Plummets in Trading Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, Angel One's stock opened at ₹3428.75 and closed at ₹3395.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3435, while the lowest was ₹3305. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹28461.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3900.35, and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for Angel One shares on that day was 6742.

