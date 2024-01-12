Hello User
Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Trades in the Red Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 3771.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3761.5 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Angel One was 3796.15, and the close price was 3757.1. The high for the day was 3833.5, while the low was 3735.7. The market capitalization of Angel One is 31662.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3900.35, and the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for the day was 14184 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Angel One share price update :Angel One trading at ₹3761.5, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹3771.6

The current data of Angel One stock shows that the price is 3761.5. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.1, which means the stock has decreased by 10.1 points.

12 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Angel One Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Angel One share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.74%
3 Months66.42%
6 Months117.17%
YTD8.6%
1 Year195.22%
12 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Angel One share price Today :Angel One trading at ₹3771.6, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹3757.1

The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is 3771.6 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 14.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.39% and the net change is an increase of 14.5.

12 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3757.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Angel One on the BSE, there were 14,184 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 3,757.1.

