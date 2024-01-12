Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Trades in the Red Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Angel One was ₹3796.15, and the close price was ₹3757.1. The high for the day was ₹3833.5, while the low was ₹3735.7. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹31662.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3900.35, and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for the day was 14184 shares.
The current data of Angel One stock shows that the price is ₹3761.5. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.1, which means the stock has decreased by 10.1 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.74%
|3 Months
|66.42%
|6 Months
|117.17%
|YTD
|8.6%
|1 Year
|195.22%
The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is ₹3771.6 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 14.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.39% and the net change is an increase of 14.5.
On the last day of trading for Angel One on the BSE, there were 14,184 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹3,757.1.
