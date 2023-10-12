Hello User
Angel One Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

Angel One stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 2069.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2102 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Angel One's stock opened and closed at 2069.4. The highest price reached during the day was 2135, while the lowest price was 2051.6. The market capitalization of Angel One is currently 17,634.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2109.5, and the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for Angel One shares on the last day was 29,558.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹2069.4 on last trading day

