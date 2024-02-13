Hello User
Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Suffers Losses in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.73 %. The stock closed at 3210.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3155 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Angel One opened at a price of 3405.3 and closed at 3392.65. The high for the day was 3422.45, while the low was 3177.55. The market capitalization of Angel One is 26955.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3900.35, and the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for the day was 9028 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Angel One share price update :Angel One trading at ₹3155, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹3210.6

The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is 3155. There has been a percent change of -1.73%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -55.6, suggesting a decline in the stock's price by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Angel One Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Angel One share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.26%
3 Months4.0%
6 Months80.47%
YTD-8.13%
1 Year181.89%
13 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Angel One share price Today :Angel One trading at ₹3210.6, down -5.37% from yesterday's ₹3392.65

The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is 3210.6. There has been a percent change of -5.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -182.05, which means the stock has declined by that amount. Overall, the stock price has experienced a significant decrease.

13 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3392.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on Angel One BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9,028. The closing price for the shares was 3,392.65.

