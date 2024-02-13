Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Suffers Losses in Trading Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Angel One opened at a price of ₹3405.3 and closed at ₹3392.65. The high for the day was ₹3422.45, while the low was ₹3177.55. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹26955.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3900.35, and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for the day was 9028 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.