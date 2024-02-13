Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Suffers Losses in Trading Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Angel One opened at a price of ₹3405.3 and closed at ₹3392.65. The high for the day was ₹3422.45, while the low was ₹3177.55. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹26955.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3900.35, and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for the day was 9028 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is ₹3155. There has been a percent change of -1.73%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -55.6, suggesting a decline in the stock's price by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.26%
|3 Months
|4.0%
|6 Months
|80.47%
|YTD
|-8.13%
|1 Year
|181.89%
The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is ₹3210.6. There has been a percent change of -5.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -182.05, which means the stock has declined by that amount. Overall, the stock price has experienced a significant decrease.
On the last day of trading on Angel One BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9,028. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,392.65.
