Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Soars in Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Angel One's stock opened at ₹2120.05 and closed at ₹2104.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2148, while the lowest was ₹2081.75. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹17,648.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2135, and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for the day was 39,767 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Angel One is currently ₹2165, which represents a 2.92% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 61.35.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Angel One BSE was 39,767. The closing price for the shares was ₹2104.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!