Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Soars in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 2.92 %. The stock closed at 2103.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2165 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One

On the last day, Angel One's stock opened at 2120.05 and closed at 2104.3. The highest price reached during the day was 2148, while the lowest was 2081.75. The market capitalization of Angel One is 17,648.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2135, and the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for the day was 39,767 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Angel One share price Today :Angel One trading at ₹2165, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹2103.65

The stock price of Angel One is currently 2165, which represents a 2.92% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 61.35.

13 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹2104.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Angel One BSE was 39,767. The closing price for the shares was 2104.3.

