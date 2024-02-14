Hello User
Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One's Trading is in the Red Today:

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 3264.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3261.1 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : The stock price of Angel One opened at 3181.25 and closed at 3210.6 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 3280, while the lowest was 3115.1. The market capitalization of Angel One is 27,408.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3900.35, and the 52-week low is 1000. The stock had a trading volume of 18,722 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:19 AM IST Angel One share price live: Today's Price range

The Angel One stock reached a low price of 3193.25 and a high price of 3273.65 today.

14 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Angel One Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Angel One share price update :Angel One trading at ₹3261.1, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹3264.6

The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is 3261.1. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.5, suggesting a decrease of 3.5 in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Angel One share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.17%
3 Months5.2%
6 Months83.79%
YTD-6.44%
1 Year187.53%
14 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Angel One share price Today :Angel One trading at ₹3264.6, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹3210.6

The current price of Angel One stock is 3264.6. The stock has experienced a 1.68% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 54.

14 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3210.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Angel One BSE was 18,722. The closing price for the shares was 3,210.6.

