Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One's Trading is in the Red Today:

Angel One Share Price Today : The stock price of Angel One opened at ₹3181.25 and closed at ₹3210.6 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3280, while the lowest was ₹3115.1. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹27,408.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3900.35, and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The stock had a trading volume of 18,722 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.