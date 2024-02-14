Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One's Trading is in the Red Today:

Angel One Share Price Today : The stock price of Angel One opened at ₹3181.25 and closed at ₹3210.6 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3280, while the lowest was ₹3115.1. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹27,408.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3900.35, and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The stock had a trading volume of 18,722 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Angel One stock reached a low price of ₹3193.25 and a high price of ₹3273.65 today.
The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is ₹3261.1. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.5 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.17%
|3 Months
|5.2%
|6 Months
|83.79%
|YTD
|-6.44%
|1 Year
|187.53%
The current price of Angel One stock is ₹3264.6. The stock has experienced a 1.68% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 54.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Angel One BSE was 18,722. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,210.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!