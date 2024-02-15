Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Soars: Trading Takes Off on Positive Note

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Angel One was ₹3240.75 and the close price was ₹3264.6. The high for the day was ₹3293.65 and the low was ₹3193.25. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹27519.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3900.35 and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for the day was 11502 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
