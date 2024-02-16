Hello User
Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Stocks in the Red: Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 16 Feb 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 3277.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3268.85 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Angel One was 3278.8, and the closing price was 3277.85. The high for the day was 3308.55, while the low was 3250. The market capitalization of Angel One is 27444.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3900.35, and the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for the day was 7473 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Angel One share price Today :Angel One trading at ₹3268.85, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹3277.85

The current stock price of Angel One is 3268.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.27% or 9. This means that the stock price has decreased from its previous value.

16 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3277.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Angel One on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 7,473. The closing price for the shares was 3,277.85.

