Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Stocks in the Red: Negative Trading Day

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Angel One was ₹3278.8, and the closing price was ₹3277.85. The high for the day was ₹3308.55, while the low was ₹3250. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹27444.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3900.35, and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for the day was 7473 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Angel One is ₹3268.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.27% or ₹9. This means that the stock price has decreased from its previous value.
On the last day of trading for Angel One on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 7,473. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,277.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!