Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -8.45 %. The stock closed at 3874.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3547.25 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Angel One was 3800 and the close price was 3795.95. The stock had a high of 3893.45 and a low of 3729. The market capitalization of Angel One is 32,528.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3900.35 and the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for the day was 34,658 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Angel One share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Angel One share price Today :Angel One trading at ₹3547.25, down -8.45% from yesterday's ₹3874.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Angel One is 3547.25. There has been a percent change of -8.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -327.45, suggesting a significant drop in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3795.95 on last trading day

On the last day of Angel One BSE, the trading volume was 34,658 shares with a closing price of 3,795.95.

