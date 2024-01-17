Angel One Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Angel One was ₹3500, and it closed at ₹3874.7. The stock had a high of ₹3607.85 and a low of ₹3280. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹27941.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3900.35, while the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for the day was 126670 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3874.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Angel One on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 126,670. The closing price of the shares was ₹3,874.7.