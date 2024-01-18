Angel One Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Angel One was ₹3375.05, and the close price was ₹3328.3. The stock's high for the day was ₹3496.2, while the low was ₹3241. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹28011.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3900.35, and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for the day was 48971 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.