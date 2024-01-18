Hello User
Angel One Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 3328.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3336.65 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Angel One was 3375.05, and the close price was 3328.3. The stock's high for the day was 3496.2, while the low was 3241. The market capitalization of Angel One is 28011.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3900.35, and the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for the day was 48971 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3328.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Angel One BSE shares was 48,971 and the closing price was 3,328.3.

