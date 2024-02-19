Hello User
Angel One Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 3268.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3271.4 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, Angel One's open price was 3268.9, closing at 3268.85. The high was 3308.7, and the low was 3240.25. The market capitalization was 27465.67 cr. The 52-week high was 3900.35, and the 52-week low was 1000. The BSE volume was 2443 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

