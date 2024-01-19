Hello User
Angel One Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 3336.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3320 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Angel One stock was 3379.75 and the close price was 3336.65. The stock had a high of 3388 and a low of 3270. The market capitalization of the company is 27871.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3900.35 and the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for the stock was 30167 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3336.65 on last trading day

On the last day of Angel One BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 30,167. The closing price for the day was 3,336.65.

