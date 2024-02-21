Hello User
Angel One Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -2.48 %. The stock closed at 3230.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3150.3 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Angel One's stock opened at 3259.9, closed at 3230.4, with a high of 3272.7 and a low of 3133.3. The market capitalization was 26,448.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3900.35 and the low was 1000. The BSE volume for the day was 22,975 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST

On the last day, Angel One BSE had a trading volume of 22,975 shares with a closing price of 3,230.4.

