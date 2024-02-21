Angel One Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Angel One's stock opened at ₹3259.9, closed at ₹3230.4, with a high of ₹3272.7 and a low of ₹3133.3. The market capitalization was ₹26,448.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3900.35 and the low was ₹1000. The BSE volume for the day was 22,975 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.