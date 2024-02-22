Hello User
Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Soaring High with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Angel One stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 3086 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3137.85 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, Angel One's open price was 3151.2, closing at 3150.3 with a high of 3184.75 and a low of 3072. The market capitalization stood at 25909.11 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 3900.35 and the low was 1000. The BSE volume for the day was 13649 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Angel One share price Today :Angel One trading at ₹3137.85, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹3086

The current stock price of Angel One is 3137.85, with a net change of 51.85 and a percent change of 1.68. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3150.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Angel One had a trading volume of 13649 shares with a closing price of 3150.3 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

