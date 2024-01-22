Hello User
Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Sees Dismal Trading Performance Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Angel One stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -2.71 %. The stock closed at 3336.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3246.25 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Angel One was 3353.75, the close price was 3336.8, the high was 3353.75, and the low was 3203.3. The market capitalization was 27252.42 crores. The 52-week high was 3900.35 and the 52-week low was 1000. The BSE volume was 7861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One trading at ₹3246.25, down -2.71% from yesterday's ₹3336.8

The current stock price of Angel One is 3246.25. It has experienced a percent change of -2.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -90.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST Angel One share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Angel One stock is 3203.3, while the high price is 3353.75.

22 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST Angel One share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Asset Management Company3403.0-77.7-2.233553.251595.2572628.43
Nippon Life510.5513.02.61521.75197.131816.22
Angel One3246.25-90.55-2.713900.351000.027080.13
ICICI Securities759.75-4.05-0.53799.0417.024529.88
360 One Wam636.757.91.26734.35395.622674.0
22 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM IST Angel One share price live: Today's Price range

22 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Angel One Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Angel One share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-12.05%
3 Months29.95%
6 Months105.56%
YTD-4.29%
1 Year161.77%
22 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3336.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on Angel One BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7861. The closing price for the day was 3336.8.

