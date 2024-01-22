Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Sees Dismal Trading Performance Today

Angel One share price Live :Angel One trading at ₹3246.25, down -2.71% from yesterday's ₹3336.8 The current stock price of Angel One is ₹3246.25. It has experienced a percent change of -2.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -90.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Click here for Angel One Dividend

Angel One share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Angel One stock is ₹3203.3, while the high price is ₹3353.75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Angel One share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Asset Management Company 3403.0 -77.7 -2.23 3553.25 1595.25 72628.43 Nippon Life 510.55 13.0 2.61 521.75 197.1 31816.22 Angel One 3246.25 -90.55 -2.71 3900.35 1000.0 27080.13 ICICI Securities 759.75 -4.05 -0.53 799.0 417.0 24529.88 360 One Wam 636.75 7.9 1.26 734.35 395.6 22674.0

Angel One share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -12.05% 3 Months 29.95% 6 Months 105.56% YTD -4.29% 1 Year 161.77% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

