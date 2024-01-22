Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Sees Dismal Trading Performance Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Angel One was ₹3353.75, the close price was ₹3336.8, the high was ₹3353.75, and the low was ₹3203.3. The market capitalization was ₹27252.42 crores. The 52-week high was ₹3900.35 and the 52-week low was ₹1000. The BSE volume was 7861 shares.
The current stock price of Angel One is ₹3246.25. It has experienced a percent change of -2.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -90.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
The current day's low price of Angel One stock is ₹3203.3, while the high price is ₹3353.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|3403.0
|-77.7
|-2.23
|3553.25
|1595.25
|72628.43
|Nippon Life
|510.55
|13.0
|2.61
|521.75
|197.1
|31816.22
|Angel One
|3246.25
|-90.55
|-2.71
|3900.35
|1000.0
|27080.13
|ICICI Securities
|759.75
|-4.05
|-0.53
|799.0
|417.0
|24529.88
|360 One Wam
|636.75
|7.9
|1.26
|734.35
|395.6
|22674.0
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-12.05%
|3 Months
|29.95%
|6 Months
|105.56%
|YTD
|-4.29%
|1 Year
|161.77%
On the last day of trading on Angel One BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7861. The closing price for the day was ₹3336.8.
