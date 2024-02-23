Hello User
Angel One Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 23 Feb 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 3086 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3067.5 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Angel One, the open price was 3137.85, with the close price at 3086. The stock reached a high of 3141.2 and a low of 3036.2. The market capitalization stood at 25,753.79 crore, with a 52-week high of 3900.35 and a 52-week low of 1000. The BSE volume for the day was 8999 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3086 on last trading day

On the last day, Angel One BSE had a trading volume of 8999 shares with a closing price of 3086.

