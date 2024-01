Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Angel One was ₹3251.45 and the close price was ₹3246.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3297.5 and a low of ₹3237.65. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹27180.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3900.35 and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for the stock was 1764 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Angel One share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Asset Management Company 3427.9 25.05 0.74 3553.25 1595.25 73159.86 Nippon Life 498.95 -11.35 -2.22 521.75 197.1 31093.34 Angel One 3127.8 -118.45 -3.65 3900.35 1000.0 26092.03 ICICI Securities 764.05 6.85 0.9 799.0 417.0 24668.71 Motilal Oswal Financial Services 1573.95 -3.4 -0.22 1625.0 550.75 23286.14

Angel One share price Live :Angel One trading at ₹3120.9, down -3.86% from yesterday's ₹3246.25 The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is ₹3120.9, which represents a decrease of 3.86%. The net change is -125.35, indicating a decline in the stock's value. Click here for Angel One Profit Loss

Angel One share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Angel One stock is ₹3120, while the high price is ₹3297.5.

Angel One share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -16.24% 3 Months 26.84% 6 Months 99.91% YTD -6.93% 1 Year 150.57%

Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3246.25 on last trading day On the last day of Angel One BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 1764. The closing price for the shares was ₹3246.25.