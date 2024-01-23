Hello User
Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -3.94 %. The stock closed at 3246.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3118.3 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Angel One was 3251.45 and the close price was 3246.25. The stock reached a high of 3297.5 and a low of 3237.65. The market capitalization of Angel One is 27180.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3900.35 and the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for the stock was 1764 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST Angel One share price NSE Live :Angel One trading at ₹3118.3, down -3.94% from yesterday's ₹3246.25

The current data for Angel One stock shows that its price is 3118.3. There has been a percent change of -3.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -127.95, which means the stock has decreased by that amount in value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:48 AM IST Angel One share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Asset Management Company3427.925.050.743553.251595.2573159.86
Nippon Life498.95-11.35-2.22521.75197.131093.34
Angel One3127.8-118.45-3.653900.351000.026092.03
ICICI Securities764.056.850.9799.0417.024668.71
Motilal Oswal Financial Services1573.95-3.4-0.221625.0550.7523286.14
23 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One trading at ₹3120.9, down -3.86% from yesterday's ₹3246.25

The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is 3120.9, which represents a decrease of 3.86%. The net change is -125.35, indicating a decline in the stock's value.

Click here for Angel One Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:19 AM IST Angel One share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Angel One stock is 3120, while the high price is 3297.5.

23 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Angel One Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Angel One share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-16.24%
3 Months26.84%
6 Months99.91%
YTD-6.93%
1 Year150.57%
23 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Angel One share price Today :Angel One trading at ₹3145, down -3.12% from yesterday's ₹3246.25

The current data for Angel One stock shows that its price is 3145. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 3.12%, resulting in a net change of -101.25.

23 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3246.25 on last trading day

On the last day of Angel One BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 1764. The closing price for the shares was 3246.25.

