Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Plummets in Trading Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Angel One was ₹3251.45 and the close price was ₹3246.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3297.5 and a low of ₹3237.65. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹27180.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3900.35 and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for the stock was 1764 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.