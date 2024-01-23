Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Plummets in Trading Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Angel One was ₹3251.45 and the close price was ₹3246.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3297.5 and a low of ₹3237.65. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹27180.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3900.35 and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for the stock was 1764 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Angel One stock shows that its price is ₹3118.3. There has been a percent change of -3.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -127.95, which means the stock has decreased by that amount in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|3427.9
|25.05
|0.74
|3553.25
|1595.25
|73159.86
|Nippon Life
|498.95
|-11.35
|-2.22
|521.75
|197.1
|31093.34
|Angel One
|3127.8
|-118.45
|-3.65
|3900.35
|1000.0
|26092.03
|ICICI Securities
|764.05
|6.85
|0.9
|799.0
|417.0
|24668.71
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|1573.95
|-3.4
|-0.22
|1625.0
|550.75
|23286.14
The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is ₹3120.9, which represents a decrease of 3.86%. The net change is -125.35, indicating a decline in the stock's value.
Click here for Angel One Profit Loss
The current day's low price of Angel One stock is ₹3120, while the high price is ₹3297.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-16.24%
|3 Months
|26.84%
|6 Months
|99.91%
|YTD
|-6.93%
|1 Year
|150.57%
The current data for Angel One stock shows that its price is ₹3145. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 3.12%, resulting in a net change of -101.25.
On the last day of Angel One BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 1764. The closing price for the shares was ₹3246.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!