Angel One Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -8.48 %. The stock closed at 3246.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2971 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Angel One was 3251.45 and the close price was 3246.25. The stock reached a high of 3297.5 and a low of 2939 during the day. The market capitalization of Angel One is 24941.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3900.35 and the 52-week low is 1000. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for Angel One was 81903.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3246.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Angel One on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 81,903. The closing price for the day was 3,246.25.

