Angel One Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 2971 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2950 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Angel One was 2984.75, and the close price was 2971. The high for the day was 3044.75, and the low was 2876.45. The market capitalization of Angel One is 24,765.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3900.35, and the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for the day was 26,121 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹2971 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on Angel One BSE, the volume of shares traded was 26,121. The closing price of these shares was 2,971.

