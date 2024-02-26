Hello User
Angel One Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 3063.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3038.95 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, Angel One's stock opened at 3124 and closed at 3063.75. The high for the day was 3126 and the low was 3021.05. The market capitalization stood at 25514.09 crores. The 52-week high and low were 3900.35 and 1000 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17256 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3063.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Angel One BSE had a trading volume of 17256 shares with a closing price of 3063.75.

