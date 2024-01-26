Angel One Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, Angel One's stock opened at ₹2963.05 and closed at ₹2937.7. The high for the day was ₹2982.3, while the low was ₹2845.15. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹24402.3 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3900.35, and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The stock had a trading volume of 44485 shares on the BSE.

