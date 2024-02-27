Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Stock Dips in Trading Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, Angel One's stock opened at ₹3015.15 and closed at ₹3038.95. The high for the day was ₹3093.45, while the low was ₹2960. The market capitalization stood at ₹24968.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹3900.35 and ₹1000 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 27699 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is ₹2972.2 with a percent change of -2.2 and a net change of -66.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.2%, resulting in a net decrease of ₹66.75.
