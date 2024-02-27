Hello User
Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -2.2 %. The stock closed at 3038.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2972.2 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, Angel One's stock opened at 3015.15 and closed at 3038.95. The high for the day was 3093.45, while the low was 2960. The market capitalization stood at 24968.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 3900.35 and 1000 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 27699 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Angel One share price Today :Angel One trading at ₹2972.2, down -2.2% from yesterday's ₹3038.95

The current data for Angel One stock shows that the price is 2972.2 with a percent change of -2.2 and a net change of -66.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.2%, resulting in a net decrease of 66.75.

27 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹3038.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Angel One had a volume of 27,699 shares with a closing price of 3038.95.

