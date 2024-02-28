Hello User
Angel One Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 2972.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2919.65 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : Angel One's stock on the last day opened at 2990.15, reaching a high of 3020.5 and a low of 2910.2 before closing at 2972.2. The market capitalization stood at 24527.45 crore, with a 52-week high of 3900.35 and a 52-week low of 1000. The BSE volume for the day was 11991 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹2972.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on Angel One BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,991, with a closing price of 2,972.20.

