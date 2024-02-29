Hello User
Angel One Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -1.8 %. The stock closed at 2919.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2867.1 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Angel One's stock opened at 2925.05, reached a high of 2948.9, and a low of 2857.05 before closing at 2919.65. The market capitalization was recorded at 24085.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3900.35, and the 52-week low was 1000. On the BSE, a total of 20157 shares of Angel One were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹2919.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Angel One had a trading volume of 20157 shares with a closing price of 2919.65.

