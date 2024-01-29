Angel One Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Angel One stock was ₹2963.05, the close price was ₹2937.7, the high price was ₹2982.3, and the low price was ₹2845.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹24402.3 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3900.35, and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for the day was 44485 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.