Angel One Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 2937.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2906.75 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Angel One stock was 2963.05, the close price was 2937.7, the high price was 2982.3, and the low price was 2845.15. The market capitalization of the company is 24402.3 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3900.35, and the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for the day was 44485 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Angel One share price NSE Live :Angel One closed at ₹2937.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Angel One on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 44,485. The closing price for the shares was 2,937.7.

