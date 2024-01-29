Angel One Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Angel One stock was ₹2963.05, the close price was ₹2937.7, the high price was ₹2982.3, and the low price was ₹2845.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹24402.3 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3900.35, and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for the day was 44485 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Angel One share price NSE Live :Angel One closed at ₹2937.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Angel One on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 44,485. The closing price for the shares was ₹2,937.7.