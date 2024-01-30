Hello User
Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Soars to New Heights in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Angel One stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 2906.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2950.5 per share. Investors should monitor Angel One stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Angel One was 2920 and the close price was 2906.75. The stock had a high of 2961.15 and a low of 2846.75. The market capitalization of Angel One is 24,769.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3900.35 and the 52-week low is 1000. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,057 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Angel One share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.61%
3 Months2.56%
6 Months91.44%
YTD-15.41%
1 Year149.64%
30 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Angel One share price Today :Angel One trading at ₹2950.5, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹2906.75

The current stock price for Angel One is 2950.5 with a percent change of 1.51. This means the stock price has increased by 1.51% compared to the previous day. The net change is 43.75, indicating that the stock price has increased by 43.75.

30 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Angel One share price Live :Angel One closed at ₹2906.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on Angel One BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,057. The closing price for the shares was 2,906.75.

