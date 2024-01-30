Angel One share price Today Live Updates : Angel One Soars to New Heights in Positive Trading

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Angel One was ₹2920 and the close price was ₹2906.75. The stock had a high of ₹2961.15 and a low of ₹2846.75. The market capitalization of Angel One is ₹24,769.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3900.35 and the 52-week low is ₹1000. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,057 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.61%
|3 Months
|2.56%
|6 Months
|91.44%
|YTD
|-15.41%
|1 Year
|149.64%
The current stock price for Angel One is ₹2950.5 with a percent change of 1.51. This means the stock price has increased by 1.51% compared to the previous day. The net change is 43.75, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹43.75.
On the last day of trading on Angel One BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,057. The closing price for the shares was ₹2,906.75.
