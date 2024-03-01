APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Stock Dips in Trading Today

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels' stock opened at ₹229.6 and closed at ₹213.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹229.6 and the low was ₹208.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹4497.45 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹234.5 and a low of ₹170.15. The BSE volume for the day was 74,085 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.