APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Stock Dips in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 213.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 210.75 per share. Investors should monitor APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Stock Price Today

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels' stock opened at 229.6 and closed at 213.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 229.6 and the low was 208.5. The market capitalization stands at 4497.45 crore, with a 52-week high of 234.5 and a low of 170.15. The BSE volume for the day was 74,085 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

