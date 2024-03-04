Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 218.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 220 per share. Investors should monitor APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS, the stock opened at 219.05 and closed at 218.15. The high for the day was 221 and the low was 216.6. The market capitalization stood at 4694.84 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 234.5 and the low was 170.15. The BSE volume for the day was 27,642 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:03:06 AM IST

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Live :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS closed at ₹218.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS on the BSE, the volume was 27,642 shares with a closing price of 218.15.

